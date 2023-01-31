Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has finally admitted the Minority Caucus was not consulted in processes leading to its leadership reshuffle.

He explained all the relevant stakeholders were consulted but the outcome lay solely on him as Chairman and the leader of the party, hence he takes responsibility for every action taken.

General Mosquito, speaking at a press conference in the United Kingdom over the weekend, said the exemption was a necessary evil.

To critics who have bemoaned the lack of consultation, Mr Nketia questioned the level the consultation should have been held.

“The only group we did not consult was the Caucus and it is for good reason. If the exercise was going to be done after an election, then there will be nobody in charge and you are going to choose an identified talent.

“But if you are going to take a decision that will result in the removal of leadership, how are you going to call them and say come and help me remove you? Nobody does that. No President consults his cabinet about the decision to change his cabinet. Are you going to consult with the leadership you are going to change or without them? So nobody does that,” he said.

He maintained the decision that went into the reshuffle was in the interest of the party.

The party on Tuesday, January 24, wrote to the Speaker of Parliament about a change to its leadership in the House.

Per the changes, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has replaced Haruna Iddrisu as the new Minority Leader while Ellembelle MP, Kofi Armah Buah has taken over from James Klutse Avedzi as Deputy Minority Leader.

Kwame Agbodza succeeds Muntaka Mubarak to become the Chief Whip and will be deputised by Banda MP, Ahmed Ibrahim and Ada MP Comfort Doyo Ghansah respectively.

ALSO READ:

Asiedu Nketia gives new reason for Minority reshuffle

You were appointing leaders for a group not shepherds for sheep – Kwesi Pratt…

However, some Minority MPs have described the development as a “coup d’etat” and questioned the rationale and timing behind the change.

The Council of Elders has been petitioned for the decision to be rescinded.

Meanwhile, the NDC national executives were expected to meet the Caucus today, January 31, 2023, over the matter but it has been postponed.

Play audio above: