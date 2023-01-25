The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has waded into the controversial change of the Minority in Parliament’s leadership.

According to Mr Pratt, the change is a weird decision, adding it gets worse with the justification being given.

Former President John Mahama and the NDC National Chairman, Johnson Aseidu Nketia, have been accused of orchestrating the shakeup which was announced on Tuesday.

Despite the justification that the change is crucial for the party’s re-organisation ahead of the 2024 election, the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey and Mr Nketia have not been spared name-calling amidst allegations of being coup plotters as there were no consultations.

With the explanation that the relevant party stakeholders were consulted, Mr Pratt disagreed.

He revealed he spoke to about 10 Minority MPs after the statement went viral to establish the truth in the reshuffle.

ALSO READ:

Mahama, Asiedu Nketia orchestrated shakeup in Minority Caucus – Ben Ephson

But all the lawmakers he spoke to were equally shocked as he was, stating they weren’t aware or informed about any such changes.

“You are appointing leaders for a group of people and not shepherds for sheep. If you are appointing a shepherd for sheep, you may not have to consult the sheep but you are appointing leaders for your parliamentarians and you don’t think it is necessary to consult them?” he fumed on Accra-based Metro TV.

The seasoned journalist has, therefore, called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to, as a matter of urgency, withdraw the letter and also rescind its decision.

Mr Pratt argued the time for the letter is strange, considering the several national issues at hand.

“In this business, timing is 90% of the game plan so when you look at this, the timing is wrong in all forces and if I sit on the NDC leadership, this is the time we have the audit report on covid expenditure playing out, National Cathedral and what you do is throw in this letter?” he quizzed.