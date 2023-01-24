The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has replaced the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, as the Leader of the Minority Caucus in Parliament.

In what appears to be his last interview as Minority Leader, which was with JoyNews on Monday, January 23, 2023, Mr Iddrisu said that all incumbent NDC MPs who want to return to the House have his support as the Minority Leader.

He added that there are a number of MPs who he will impress upon the leadership of the NDC to ensure they are the party’s candidates for the 2024 parliamentary elections.

“As Minority Leader leader, I should have a fair assessment of some of the MPs that the party necessarily must consider returning to Parliament. Because this work is about experience.

“… as Minority Leader my first loyalty is to incumbent. I support every incumbent who wants to return to Parliament,” he said.

Mr Iddrissu went on to list a number of NDC MPs who he thinks must be in the 9th Parliament of Ghana, including the MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, and the MP for Ayensuano, Teddy Safori Addi.

The NDC has appointed the former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, as the Minority Leader in the 8th Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.