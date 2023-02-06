Roses are red, violets are blue, Lizzo won an award and performed on stage too.

Ghanaian entertainer Edem was spotted gracefully on the red carpet of the 65th edition of Grammys.

Sam Smith and their colour-coordinated entourage, including Unholy collaborator Kim Petras, turned heads ahead of the main ceremony – where they put on a firey musical display.

Taylor Swift sparkled on arrival wearing a sequinned blue gown, while also showing off her midriff.

The star picked up four nominations ahead of this year’s event, including song of the year for the expanded, re-recorded version of All Too Well, but missed out on the award once again.

Harry Styles had his inkwork on display as he arrived in stylish patterned dungarees.

The northern Englishman took home the night’s big prize for best album for Harry’s House.

“This doesn’t happen to people like me very often, and this is so nice,” he said onstage.

Styles graced the Grammys performance stage on Sunday night, as did R ‘n’ B icon Mary J Blige, who was also nominated for several big awards.

Rap stars Cardi B and Offset stepped out in their finest glad rags.

Brandi Carlile was up for many of the night’s biggest honours, including album and record of the year.

Collecting an early award for best rock performance, the suited and booted singer-songwriter noted how she had succeeded by rejecting her mother’s advice.

“Mom, I gotta thank you for telling me to stop singing so angry, because I obviously ignored that like I ignored everything you ever told me to do,” she said with a smile.

“But I cut my hair, I learned how to scream, and I just won a Grammy for a rock and roll song that I wrote with all my heart.”

Bebe Rexha was nominated for best dance/electronic recording for her David Guetta collaboration I’m Good (Blue). Despite that, she wore this pink, plunging gown on the red carpet.

It was all white on the night for Shaggy, who was nominated for best reggae album for Com Fly Wid Mi – a collection of Sting-produced Frank Sinatra covers.

Leather-clad Doja Cat was nominated for a handful of awards including record of the year for Woman.

Singer and songwriter Anitta said she was “making history” as the first Brazilian artist to be nominated for best new artist at the Grammys in nearly half a century.

Speaking to journalists on the red carpet, she said: “My whole country is watching and Brazil is waiting for this. For me, the victory is to be here tonight, to be honest.”

Elvis Costello’s album The Boy Named If was nominated for best rock album and, like all self-respecting rock stars, he wore sunglasses indoors.

Mick Fleetwood’s outfit was accessorised with a pair of dangling metallic balls – a nod to the cover of his band’s classic album Rumours.

He is there to pay tribute to his late bandmate Christine McVie.

Five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain’s hair matched the red carpet at she arrived in a “fun” polka dot suit and towering hat by British-American fashion designer Harris Reed.

Twain collected the award for best country album on behalf of winner Willie Nelson.

“I am here to represent country music and I am excited,” she said beforehand.

Rap legend LL Cool J introduced a segment marking the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

“It feels like yesterday I was just a little kid in the basement listening to Cold Crush tapes and now here we are all these years later on, on the biggest stage in the world in hundreds of countries around the world, presenting hip hop the way I think it should be seen by the masses,” he reflected before the show.

Adding: “For a long time hip hop has been served in a brown greasy paper bag but tonight we’re going to serve it on a silver platter, so it feels good.”

Pharrell Williams looked happy to be there, rocking up in a fur coat over the top of a matching red jacket and trousers combo.

Italian Eurovision winners Maneskin looked sharp but missed out on the best new artist award, which ultimately went to Samara Joy.

The same can be said for DJ Khaled, who was nominated for song of the year for his track God Did, losing out to Bonnie Raitt.

Though he did get to perform the track on stage alongside collaborators such as Jay-Z, John Legend and Lil Wayne.