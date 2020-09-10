A former Hearts of Oak midfielder, Obed Ansah, has shockingly reiterated that his real age in 34 years but 20 in terms of his football age.

The midfielder, who spent three seasons with the Phobians, was a kingpin during his days in the Ghana Premier League.

But speaking on Sports Nite on Asempa FM, the former Ashgold playmaker revealed that he is eager to return to the pitch and is not perturbed by his age.

Obed Ansah

“I am well in the Ghana Premier League,” he said. “I played my best football here in Ghana but in the past five or six years, I have been inactive due to injuries.

READ ALSO

“I am fit now. I have been training on my own all these years and I am ready to play for any club in Ghana.”

On how old is he, he said, “my real age is 34 but in football, I am 20 years.

“It should not surprise you because this is football and that is true.”

He left Hearts under acrimonious circumstances last season after being neglected during his injury crisis.