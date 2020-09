Highlife artiste, Kofi Kinaata, has hinted singer MzVee is one person he will not hesitate to kiss if the opportunity presents itself.

This comes after MzVee, born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, in August 2020, revealed that she is recording a gospel song with him.

Kinaata did not indicate if he has any plan to date MzVee during an interview with Quophi Okyeame.

ALSO READ:

The Fante rap god, who demanded a list, was presented with MzVee, Akuapem Poloo among others but he decided to settle on MzVee.