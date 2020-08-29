Highlife artiste, Kofi Kinaata, has taken to Twitter to celebrate his feat after he was crowned ‘Songwriter of the Year’ for the third time at the 21st edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

The singer set the record after his hit song ‘Things Fall Apart’ emerged winner of the ‘Songwriter of The Year’ category at this year’s virtual award ceremony.

Kofi Kinaata, shortly after he won the award, said: “First time in the history of #VGMAs! An artiste has won this Songwriter Award for the 3rd time ?????+?????= 3 Thanks to God! ???????? Thanks to all my fans worldwide. #TeamMooove [SIC].”

Kofi Kinaata, has, thus, beaten the likes of Okyeame Kwame and Kojo Antwi who have won it twice each.

His two popular songs, ‘Susuka’ and ‘Confession’ won in the same category at the 2016 and 2017 VGMAs respectively.

Check out his original tweet below: