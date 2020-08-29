Efia Odo

Actress Efia Odo says its wrong to carry a sick family member to a pastor for healing purposes.

Giving reasons why she put such a tweet out, actress Odo disclosed how a woman in her neighborhood died after going through that ordeal.

She wrote: Pastors are not doctors! If you or someone in your family falls sick, do not take them to a pastor because they do not have the capacity to heal.

Pastors cannot heal because they are humans with no super natural powers. A woman in my hood just died due to negligence.

The actress believes the right place to send sick people to are hospitals and not places of worship.




