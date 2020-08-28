Award-winning female television personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has shared an epic throwback photo of herself on social media.
The renowned TV host looked unrecognisable back then.
In the photo, she was wearing a brown dress with an African print jacket and was in a very low cut hairstyle giving her a very youthful and innocent look.
According to her, she has come this far, simply by God’s Grace.
She wrote:
My people,This hot, sexy gorgomi Tema chic right here, has been a fashionista from long!! She has always loved her identity as a Ghanaian babe !!! By the way, before you laugh, remember I have access to the abrafuo in Adumasa (the executioners) Listen people, we all have a story and a history!!! We have a past!!!I love to own my past, my journey with pride, because you know what? I have come this far. Simply by God’s Grace!!!Have a beautiful day!! And still, don’t laugh