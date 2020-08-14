Award-winning female television personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti has left social media users stunned with new photos of herself and her husband, Nana Ansah Kwao IV.

The ace broadcast journalist, shared the photos on her Facebook page looking beautiful with her husband standing behind her.

In the photos, the couple could be seen in what appears to be the showing off their dancing skills with their daughter looking on.

Sharing the photos, Gifty Anti wrote:

Have a beautiful weekend!!

But whatever happens, do your best to ‘dance’.

Remember the good times and forget about the bad times.

Much love to you all