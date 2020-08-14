Ghana Premier League heavyweights Hearts of Oak have awarded a two-year deal to striker, Joseph Esso, Adomonline.com has been told.

The 23-year-old left the club together with four others after failing to agree to a contract extension with the Phobians.

Benjamin Agyare, Bernard Arthur, Abubakar Traore and Christopher Bonney were all released.

However, supporters of the club criticised the hierarchy of the club following the decision to part ways with five players especially, Joseph Esso.

READ ALSO

Esso’s demands, according to reports were too high for Hearts to meet as they were not ready to lower their guns while the Phobians, on the other hand, were also not ready to up their bid, forcing the parties to go separate ways.

However, Asempa Sports can confirm that the management of the club and Esso’s representatives have reached an agreement and Esso has decided to sign a two year deal with the club in the coming days.

Esso, who played 14 games and netted on three occasions in the Premier League last season, joined Hearts from Ebusua Dwarfs in 2018.

He was among Ghana’s best players at the 2019 Wafu Cup of Nations in Senegal where he netted twice to help the side finish as runners-up.