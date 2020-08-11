Ace broadcast journalist and bestselling Ghanaian author, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has celebrated her daughter’s birthday with stunning photos.

The award-winning female television personality, in celebrating her daughter’s 3rd birthday today, has taken to social media to flaunt her daughter, Nyame Animuonyam with birthday wishes.

She described her daughter, Nyame Aninuonyam as the greatest gift her life has ever given her.

READ ALSO:

Her love for her daughter is so great that on her own birthday, she still can’t stop flaunting her and showing off how proud she is of her baby girl.

She wrote: 3 Years ago today….

God sent me my personal special Angel!!

A royal gift to Nana Ansah Kwao IV, to be his Ahenkan (First child of the stool)

To the people of Adumasa, as their Princess

To many, as a sign of Hope and God’s Faithfulness!!!

A child of my old age, so precious and Devine!!

I have learnt so much from her and today, I just want to celebrate her!!

Happy Birthday Nyame Animuonyam Ahenkan Oheneba OheneNana Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim – Misa!! (Go figure 😀)

My Piesie (my first child) May God bless and prosper you!

May you Grow in Grace and Power!

May you never forget who you are and who’s you are!!!

Shine, Lead, do exploits, excel ,,, And never Forget your God!!

Thank you for making me a blessing!!!

Nyame Ay3 Bi!!! All Glory to God