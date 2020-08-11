Ghanaian musician Patapaa, known in private life as Justice Amoah, has been hospitalised.

This follows a suspected case of poisoning the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker is reported to have suffered on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

Ghanaians on social media are divided on whether or not the Swedru-based rapper, Patapaa, has indeed been poisoned.

While many sympathised with the rapper, others wondered if it was one of the usual publicity stunts celebrities pull for relevance, especially after a well-known man of God, Eagle Prophet, prophesied in 2019 that Patatpaa would be poisoned.

Check out some reactions below:

Be very selective when it comes to choosing friends. People nowadays dont know the true meaning of friendship and loyalty. This isn’t the first time Patapaa has being poison sigh..😥😪😪 — Kwadwo Piano ❁ (@Eny3_mani_aa) August 10, 2020

I just saw the video of Patapaa in the hospital bed. Man has become black

Which kind of food poisoning will make someone black like this herh



The person who did that is really wicked. I pray God saves him so that nothing bad will happen to him 🙏🏼 — Kelewele Joint 🍟 (@Ankamagyimi) August 10, 2020

Patapaa gets diarrhea but twitter doctors and nurses say, ‘he has been poisoned’. — Kwabena Wan🔥 (@KwabenaWann) August 10, 2020

Them poison Patapaa? AY Poyoo for make steady waaa cus as them Poison ein mate de3 them fi poison him too😂😭😭😭 — Sb Orlando🇬🇭👻😇 (@gyaigyiimi) August 10, 2020

If Patapaa is not sick and he’s faking it, then it’s his own palaver — Palago Mufasa (Young OG) (@archipalagodb) August 10, 2020

Let me confess this is the first time I’m feeling emotional on this app 😭



I just heard patapaa issue and I asked myself how can you hate on your brother man success??



And what hatred will push you to the extent of killing him, it’s really really sad 😩😭 — TROSKI FRONT SITTER🇬🇭 (@daddys_onlyson) August 10, 2020

Patapaa really don’t have to trust the people around him. This is not the first time he has been poisoned. Hope he recovers quickly and give us some bangers 🔥🔥🙏 — Sb k. GYESi 🇬🇭👽 (@_gyesi) August 10, 2020

What exactly do you get from poisoning Patapaa?



Chairman already dey struggle, he dey try manage en fame small small too you want kill am .. ei pic.twitter.com/QbuoWjFH7C — Wo wofa Kojo💥 (@kojo_mufasah) August 10, 2020

Patapaa is in his Bedroom 🛏 you say he his in the hospital 🏥 🤓see expensive bed 🛏🙃 pic.twitter.com/YEUqqDlEWN — kuwati Sean kingston (@kkb1239) August 10, 2020