Popular Ghanaian hiplife musician, Patapaa Amisty has been allegedly poisoned, Adomonline.com can confirm.

The One Corner hitmaker is said to be in critical condition after surviving the suspected food poison on Sunday.

A colleague musician, Bow Tyre who confirmed this to Adom News said they went out with some friends last night and Patapaa later complained of stomach pains.

He said they rushed him to a local clinic in Agona Swedru where it was confirmed he had been poisoned.

“We suspect the guys we met at the pub might have put poison in Patapaa’s drink” he added.

Bow Tyre thanked God for saving the life of his boss since this is not the first time he [Patapaa] has been poisoned.