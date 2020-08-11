It was colourful and historic on Friday at Sports Hotel, Kumasi when Kumasi Asante Kotoko unveiled Nana Yaw Amponsah as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The event saw a family-like atmosphere of people who have Kotoko blood in them coming in high spirits for the occasion.

Past management members, old footballers, past Board members and members of the various supporter’s wing of the club joined hands with the new Board on such a memorable day in the annals of the club.

But the most important event on the day was the seeking of the blessing from life patron of the club, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the palace. The king met the three arms of the club ie Board members, new CEO and Chairman of the National Circles Council, Christopher Damenya.

He was happy to see a day like this where it seemed everything was set for a brighter future of one arm of his kingdom, Kumasi Asante Kotoko. He took time to address each arm present, calling for unity since that was the only way to succeed.

To begin with the Board, the life patron thanked them for the processes they have gone through to appoint the club’s CEO and called for a support system that will set him up for success. He further tasked the Board to make sure the provision of everything needed for the CEO to ensure the creation of an enabling environment to aid him to achieve glory as head of management.

The blessing got interesting when it was the turn of the newly appointed CEO, as Otumfuo warned him to be careful of people who will come to him with his name to instruct him about and advised the CEO to seek his personal confirmations before he believes any such people.

The supporters got their share of what the king prays to happen going forward as he instructed through Chairman Damenya the need for the supporters to go organise and mobilise themselves well enough to give support to the Board and management to ensure their success vision becomes a reality.

Otumfuo was all about unity and perfect segregation of powers, respect for each other and hard work as the only means to ensure a turn around of the fortunes of his beloved club Asante Kotoko Sporting club.