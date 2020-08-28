Former Hearts of Oak attacker, Joseph Esso, is on the verge of completing a move to Dreams FC after parting ways with Hearts of Oak.

Esso, 24, officially parted ways with th Phobians on Wednesday evening after failing to renew his contract with the club in an emotional farewell.

The forward was expected to stay at the club after management recalled him but reports indicate that the club could not afford his demands.

Asante Kotoko was the next destination for the former Ebusua Dwarfs forward but he has decided to join Dreams FC ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League football season.

Esso is convinced that the trades of Zuberu Sharani, Emmanuel Lomotey and former skipper Leonard Owusu makes Dreams a fine path for his career.

The transfer will be announced soon by the Still Believe lads.

Esso, played 14 games and netted on three occasions in the cancelled 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.

He signed for Hearts from Ebusua Dwarfs in 2018 and was among Ghana’s best players at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal where he netted twice to help the side finish as runners-up.