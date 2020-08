The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has introduced his running mate to the overlord of the Asante kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

This comes after he introduced Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to the Clergy as well as the National Chief Imam, Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The two were in the company of National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo; General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia; Campaign Manager Josuah Alabi and other key members of the party.

READ ALSO:

Below are some photos: