A video of some mourners dancing to the 2012 National Democractic Congress’ popular campaign song titled ‘Ede Bee’ for candidate John Mahama has popped up on social media.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram constituency, Samuel Nartey George, who posted the video on his social media handle, said the video was taken when he attended a funeral in the constituency last Saturday.

According to him, the DJ at the funeral dropped the campaign song just when he was called to speak at the funeral.

In the video, the people of Ningo-Prampram, who could not wait for the MP to speak upon hearing the campaign song, put on their dancing shoes and jammed to the song forgetting the mood they were in.

Posting the video, the controversial MP wrote: Attended a funeral today in the Constituency and just when I was called to speak, the DJ dropped the JM track and the atmosphere became something else.

Clearly the people of Ningo-Prampram cannot wait for the full campaign to kick off. #TeamDzata would be storming every nook and cranny of the Constituency in the next few days after the Homowo celebrations and it sure promises to be exciting.

Watch out for the campaign train as we get to your Communities and get on board. Agenda #Gap20,000 is on course and we would deliver a massive victory for #JohnAndJane2020.

Let’s go!

Watch video above: