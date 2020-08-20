Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram constituency, Samuel Nartey George and Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide have traded insults on live TV.

Mr George described Mr Hadzide as a person with PhD in corruption.

The MP made this comment on Accra based GhOne, Thursday.

On the programme, Mr George made a comment which got the Deputy Minister irritated.

“I don’t understand corruption because I’m not corrupt but you have a PHD in corruption,” the MP told the Minister.

Responding to Mr George’s comment, Mr Hadzide asked the MP if he really understands corruption

“You are told something, you won’t go and get the figures. You sh**pishly and f**lishly follow. If you don’t understand something, you don’t use it,” Mr Hadzide said.

Listen to the banter in audio above: