Eight rented uncompleted rooms have been burnt into ashes at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.

In an interview with some settlers who were able to escape from their rooms, they said around 8:am they heard an explosion from one of the electric poles in front of their house.

One of them said the fire gutted four cubicles even before they were able to get out of their rooms.

They said efforts made to prevent the fire from spreading to other rooms proved futile because they had nothing on them to control the fire.

However, personnel from the Kasao Kasoa Fire Service Station came to their aid hours later, by which time the fire had already swept through all the rooms.

Watch video above: