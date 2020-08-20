Its all love on the sides of Stonebwoy and Sarkodie’s manager, Angel Town after an alleged assault by the former during a pre-show rehearsal .

After the scuffle which happened on August 10, Stonebwoy apologised to Angel Town, who was left injured.

He, together with his wife, Louisa, paid a visit to Angel Town to quash their beef and bring peace in the music industry.

Their posture and facial expression indicated they had forgiven each other as smiles were evident on both parties.

Their reunion became necessary after Stonebwoy received intense backlash for allegedly going physical after he claimed he was disrespected by the manager.

Sarkodie, on the other hand, in a press release confirmed and condemned the brutality on his manager and advised Stonebwoy to avoid such incidents.