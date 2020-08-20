The Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, has inaugurated a 10-member committee in Accra to deliberate and advise on modalities for the re-opening of schools in the pre-tertiary sub-sector for the approval of the President.

A statement, signed by the Press Secretary to the Minister, Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng, said the move follows the address to the nation by President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday, August 16, 2020, which included the government’s intention to consider the reopening of schools following the shutdown in March 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“At the ceremony, the Minister charged the committee to bring their expertise and experience to bear in ensuring consultation with all stakeholders on the way forward on all the relevant issues,” part of the statement said.

