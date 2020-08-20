The General Overseer of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, has made a passionate appeal to former President Mahama.

The Kumasi-based man of God, popularly known as Prophet One, has urged the National Democratic Congress flagbearer not to respond to any of the name callings in relation to actress Tracey Boakye and Mzbel’s feud.

The squabble between these celebrities has popularised the term ‘Papa no’, an expression the duo used in reference to the man they are fighting over.

Social media users are on a manhunt for the man at the centre of the controversy.

Speaking on his Prophet 1TV, the man of God said despite the controversies, Mr Mahama must uphold his good reputation as a highly respected figure in the country.

“There is no need for him to descend and engage in this feud because it does not befit his status. The one who loves him is still around and that is what matters,” he said.

Watch the video below: