The Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS) is pushing for the full resumption of schools across the country starting September this year.

About 9.2 million pupils have had their education stalled, after the government announced the closure of schools in March as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Acting President of GNAPS, Dr Damasus Tuurosong, said: “Children cannot afford to stay home beyond 15th September, the consequences of such elongated closure could be more devastating to the socio-economic development of our nation than the coronavirus attack.”

READ ALSO:

Insisting that their calls are not backed by any selfish gain, the Association said its request is premised on the very science which informs the government’s decision to ease restrictions.

“The successful return of final year students is a case study for the reopening of schools at all levels, the number of infections reported were negligible,” Dr Tuurosong said.

The Association claims about 200,000 workers have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic and others have not been paid their salaries for months.

“What crime have we committed by deciding to teach in private schools?” Some teachers bemoaned.