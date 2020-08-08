The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has lauded the Ghana Education Service (GES) decision to dismiss students involved in the recent unrest seen recorded in some Senior High Schools.

This comes after the GES in a statement on Friday, dismissed 14 students who were found culpable in the protests and vandalism activities with immediate effect.

It also interdicted three teachers for supporting candidates of the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to commit exam malpractice.

The affected students have also barred from writing their remaining papers.

For the Head of Public Relations, Agnes Teye Cudjoe the sanctions will serve as a strong deterrent to other students and school authorities from repeating the uncomplimentary acts.

“It is unfortunate that we are recording these incidents in a few schools. We have over 900 schools taking part in this examination and I think the situation has been calm in most of these places.

“So it is unfortunate that these incidents have been recorded in these few schools and we are very glad that the Ghana Education Service has come out with these sanctions.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has also expressed satisfaction with the sanctions meted out by GES.

The Association’s President, Phlipa Larson reacting to the teachers who have been interdicted said, “the issues about indiscipline, dishonesty and other criminal acts have to be punished and irrespective of who the perpetrator is that person has to be dealt with in accordance of the law.”

She noted that further investigations will be carried out on the indicted teachers and its outcome will determine the extent of punishment they will receive.

Since the 2020 WASSCE begun on Monday, viral videos show students of Tweneboa Kodua SHS, Adawomase SHS, Juaben SHS, Bright SHS, Sekondi College and Ndewura Jakpa Senior High Technical School in the Ashanti, Eastern, Western and Savannah Regions respectively destroying furniture, smashing bowls containing meals in the dining hall, attacking invigilators, journalists, and issuing threats to school authorities for being firm on invigilation during exams.