Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Professor Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has threatened to ‘expose’ Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr.

According to the former aide and friend of the late President Mills, Mr Pratt, his ‘paymasters’ and one of the babies with sharp teeth once visited President Mills to request that he (Koku Anyidoho) be sacked from the presidency.

Recounting the event, Mr Anyidoho noted that Mr Pratt’s request that he should be sacked from the presidency was denied and he was rather ‘sacked’ from the former president’s office.

“Did Kwesi Pratt not come to the Office of President Atta-Mills one morning with his paymasters and one of the babies with sharp teeth to attempt to get President Atta-Mills to sack me? President John Evans Atta-Mills sacked them from his Office. Shame on Kwesi Pratt,” Mr Anyidoho tweeted.

Mr Anyidoho, noting further in his tweet, warned Mr Pratt to stop deriding former president Jerry Rawlings as that would ‘force’ him to ‘expose’ him.

Read tweets of Koku Anyidoho below:

