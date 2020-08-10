Veteran musician, Lucky Mensah, is making a case for President Nana Akufo-Addo to be retained for a second term.

His motivation, he explained, is the government’s resolve not to return the country back to ‘dumsor’ [erratic power supply].

The musician, now a sympathiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), claimed he had to “run away” to Canada due to debt incurred under the Mahama-led administration.

He said he had a bread business but due to ‘dumsor’, his business collapsed.

“My bread business was booming and I had several workers but ‘dumsor’ came to collapse it. I could not pay my workers and I owed a lot of people so I had to run away to Canada, work for a year to pay my debt,” he narrated on Accra-based Oman FM Monday.

The Aduu Sumo Akwadu hitmaker said he became very depressed and even contemplated suicide under Mahama’s bad governance.

However, Mr Mensah said under the NPP, things have come back to normal and he is living a better life.

“I campaigned for the NPP because I believe in Nana Addo’s vision and he has not let me down. Free SHS, One district One factor and all the things he promised are being done,” he added.

He appealed to Ghanaians not to give Mr Mahama any chance in the December general election.

Play attached audio above for full interview: