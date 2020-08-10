Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, is embracing his rebirth after he joined the long list of artistes to be featured by American music goddess Beyoncé.

The life-changing opportunity has forced Shatta Wale to live up to his new international status, thus deleting all his posts on social media as he starts afresh.

His over 1,000 posts were all cleared with the exception of his photo taken with Beyoncé during the video shoot for their ‘Already’ banger.

The photo, which was uploaded a week ago, is an appreciating message to Beyonce and her team for believing in his talent.

To make his page even cleaner, Shatta Wale also unfollowed all his contacts except Beyonce and role model Vybz Kartel.