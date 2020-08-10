Spiritualist Kwaku Bonsam has angrily blasted Prophet Nigel Gaisie over his recent prophecy about Efya going to die.

To avert the doomsday prophecy, the fetish priest read verses in the Bible to rubbish the death prophecy on singer Efya.

Days ago, the man of God gave a death prophecy about the sensational singer, Efya. He said, she will die just like the late Ebony.

However, the singer came out to refute that prophecy, saying she was not going to die but will live.

READ ALSO:

Speaking on the issue, the fetish priest, in a live video to blast the man of God for giving such a prophecy, described the man of God’s prophecy as unnecessary and not from God, and that nothing will happen to the singer.

Watch video below: