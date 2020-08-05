Singer, Efya has responded to the death prophecy by Nigel Gaisie over her life.
The popular Ghanaian man of God, Nigel Gaisie, has prophesied death over Jane Awindor, known in showbiz as Efya.
According to him, death looms over Efya and it would take the covering of a genuine man of God or a seer to avert it.
Reacting to it, Efya has taken to social media to write: “F#ck it…but we move.”
Read the tweet below: