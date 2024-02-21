Award-winning singer, Efya is set to grace the United Kingdom with her first solo concert after her return to the music scene.

The concert, hosted by Sleeky Promotions, will come off on March 16, 2024, at The Brickhouse.

With songs like Best In Me, Little Things, Jorley, Forgetting Me, Super Super, Mamee and Ankwadobi under her belt, the highly anticipated Efya concert promises to be an unforgettable experience for patrons.

Taking to her Instagram page to share the news, Efya wrote; “a come back of another great experience in the UK.”

Also, The Brickhouse, with its spacious and vibrant atmosphere, has been described by many as the perfect setting for the evening which will be filled with soulful melodies and infectious rhythms.

