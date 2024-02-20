Some students of Osino Senior High Technical School (OSSEC) have reportedly set ablaze a vehicle belonging to an official of mining firm, Nsuapemso.

The incident occurred on Monday February 19 around 4:00 pm.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the firm, Kwadwo Isaac had to flee for his life due to the anger of the students.

He is said to have tried to intervene in a renewed feud between OSSEC and Nsutam Senior High Technical School.

According to reports, a student from Nsutam Senior High Technical School was passing through OSSEC on his way home when he was accosted by the students.

The students were said to have assaulted the Nsutam student, seized his phone and GHC10.

Upon learning of the incident, the Nsuapemso PRO and a teacher went to OSSEC campus to address the issue.

However, upon arrival, the irate OSSEC students began pelting them with stones and sticks, prompting them to flee the scene, leaving the car behind.

The students reportedly vandalized the vehicle and set it ablaze.

Reports suggest that, he left GHC35,000.00 and five pounds of gold in the car at the time of the incident.

The car is also owned by miner, Aboa Charles popularly known as Kwasi Yesu.

Authorities have been urged to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.