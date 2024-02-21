JoyNews is learning President Akufo-Addo has summoned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament to a meeting later today at the Jubilee House.

The meeting is aimed at resolving the growing tension among the caucus over the proposed reshuffle of the front bench in Parliament.

Reports indicate that the caucus is divided, with a faction holding the view that it is time for a change in leadership, while others, led by first deputy speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu, argue that the current leadership should be maintained.

Their argument is believed to stem from the fact that majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah- Bonsu will not return to Parliament in 2024. Hence, his deputy, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, should step into his shoes to facilitate a smoother transition in the next government.

Meanwhile, in an interview on the Pulse on February 20, party stalwart Peter Mac Manu confirmed that a faction of the majority MPs was pushing for a change in the leaders.

However, he said although it was on the agenda of the National Executive Council, the discussion was skipped.

On Tuesday, a section of NPP MPs led by Joseph Osei-Owusu warned that no change will be countenanced.

According to him, they are satisfied with the work of the current leadership led by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

