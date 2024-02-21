President of the Conference of Heads of Assistant Secondary Schools has called for a shift from prepaid to postpaid electricity meters in all schools in Ghana.

According to Rev. Fr. Stephen Owusu Sekyere, this would help to stabilise the power supply and avoid interruptions that could disrupt teaching and learning.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show, he explained that prepaid meters in schools can cause interruptions to teaching, learning and other activities due to the need to constantly purchase and recharge the meters.

“So we were of the view that all prepaid meters in schools except maybe bungalows, the rest must be changed to postpaid,” he said.

Mr. Sekyere noted that some schools, such as Saint Peters Senior High, have already moved from prepaid to postpaid meters.

He explained that he cannot guarantee that schools using prepaid meters are able to purchase enough electricity.

“I cannot assure you because it’s just difficulties that my brothers and sisters are going through because the money may not come on time and you wouldn’t know how to go and buy it before the money will come to you,” he said on February 21, 2024.

“So we as managers try to manage the institutions but sometimes it becomes so difficult because there is no other source of income for you to do that,” he said.

Rev. Fr. Sekyere stated that he has been working with school management to push the ECG to make change the pre-paid meters to postpaid.

Background

The Accra Academy Senior High School (SHS) has been plunged into darkness after the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) cut off electricity supply due to unpaid arrears.

The entire campus was in total darkness as of 08:40 pm on Monday, February 19, forcing students to rely on torch lights to study according to a media practitioner who had visited the school.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi News, an unnamed teacher expressed serious concern, describing the situation as unprecedented in his teaching career.

According to the teacher, he learned from a colleague about the arrival of ECG officials at the school to disconnect the power owing to outstanding debts. Even the teachers on campus, using prepaid meters, had their power supply cut off.

