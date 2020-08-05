Former President Jerry John Rawlings has once again hit hard at Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi by asking him to desist from whitewashing ‘his dirt and greed’ with the names of P.V. Obeng and Captain Kojo Tsikata in his book.

The book, which has raised several controversies, is titled ‘Working with Rawlings’ and addresses some backstories and dark sides of the Rawlings’ administration till he handed over power to the New Patriotic Party government in 2000.

Prof. Ahwoi, giving an indication of the close associates of Mr Rawlings while in power, said: “I think that in the period of revolution it was Captain Tsikata. They both have military backgrounds, they spoke the same language. I think that at a certain point, Rawlings looked at Captain Tsikata because of his international exploits in Angola and other places.”

Reacting to some claims in a portion of the book, the former President asked Prof. Awhoi not to whitewash his ‘dirt and greed with their names.’

He said: “I’m not unaware of PV and Kojo Tsikata’s strengths and weaknesses. Greed is not part of them. So please don’t whitewash your dirt and greed with their names.”