Rapper Sarkodie and his daughter are having family time on the streets of Tema as they step out for fresh air.

Following their mandatory quarantine after a journey to the United States, the family has barely been out to have a feel of their community.

However, after being outing-sick, Sarkodie has taken his daughter, Titi, out of the corners of their home for a hot afternoon stroll.

The outing was made known courtesy a photograph that was taken of the pair hugging and having a hearty conversation.

The celebrity family dazzled in matching white t-shirt, sweat pants, sneakers and sunglasses to complete their look.

Photos below: