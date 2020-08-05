An Accra High Court will on August 24, 2020, give its ruling on the legal tussle between Eric Ofori Agyarko and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as well as the incumbent Member of Parliament for Atiwa East Constituency, Mrs Abena Osei Asare.

The plaintiff, Mr Agyarko, filed a suit against the NPP and Mrs Asare – the 1st and 2nd defendants respectively – after the plaintiff, prior to the NPP parliamentary primaries, was disqualified on some allegations he described as frivolous and baseless.

Mr Agyarko, through the suit at the Accra High Court, is seeking for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the NPP from endorsing Mrs Asare as the parliamentary candidate for Atiwa East and her subsequent participation in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The reasons for which the plaintiff was barred from contesting the primary in his constituency included being domiciled in the United States of America, partaking in an invocation of curses on the party and sponsoring a demonstration against President Nana Akufo-Addo in the Eastern region.

The presiding judge, disallowing oral arguments between the legal representations of both parties, adjourned the court sitting and requested that legal arguments of both sides be presented on August 19, for a ruling on August 24, 2020.