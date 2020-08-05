A Tema Magistrate Court, presided over Mrs Akosua Anokyewaa Adjepong, has ordered that the 28-year-old mother, who allegedly murdered her two children in Tema, is made to undergo a psychiatric examination to ascertain her mental stability.

Mrs Adjepong granted the order when prosecution made an application in court and the suspect Abigail Agbubia appeared before it on Wednesday.

Madam Agbubia, whose plea was not taken, has been remanded into police custody after a provisional charge of murder was read and explained to her in Twi.

Inspector Emmanuel Kleku Mensah, prosecuting, told the court that on July 30, 2020, at about 17:30 hours, the Tema Regional Criminal Investigations Department had information that two children were found dead at Manhen in Tema.

The crime scene team and investigators, he indicated, visited the scene where they found the motionless bodies of a boy and a girl aged two years and eight months respectively in a wooden structure.

The bodies were subsequently sent to the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The case was adjourned to August 17, 2020.