Founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Ghana’s former President, Jerry John Rawlings, has dropped a bizarre prediction about his party.

According to Mr Rawlings, recent activities may cause the party to collapse and drown if care is not taken.

“Much as I find it tiring and tedious to be engaging in self-defense when I have given my all, all these years, I will soon deal with the callous agenda of bile by the likes of Kwamena Ahwoi, who are desperately seeking control of the NDC party,” he wrote.

The former President said this when he took to Facebook to react to NDC Stalwart, Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi’s book titled ‘Working with Rawlings.’

“The NDC could, should and has survived on the authority of the word but if care is not taken, it will collapse and drown as has been happening, on the word of those in authority,” he cautioned.

However, Mr Rawlings in the same post lauded the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Togbe Afede XIV.

The book, which chronicled Mr Ahwoi’s experiences working with Mr Rawlings, has sparked series of controversies within the NDC.