Just a day after the commemoration of Founders’ Day in Ghana, a ‘golden’ photo of Kwame Nkrumah and his late mother has surfaced.

The photo was taken as far back as 1947, days after Mr Nkrumah arrived in then Gold Coast.

His first visit was to his mum’s home in Cape Coast where this seven-decade photo was taken in their front door.

The photo captured the late Elizabeth Nyaniba in her Kaba and Slit traditional wear with a cover and headscarf to go with, while her educated aspiring president sits leg-crossed in his corporate wear.

Madam Nyaniba nurtured Mr Nkrumah until his demise in 1972 before passing on five years later.