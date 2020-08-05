Actress Tracey Boakye has descended heavily on singer Mzbel asking her to never compare her achievements to her’s.

The actress, in a 50-minute Instagram Live video, said the 40-year-old singer is broke and cannot even afford GH¢ 2,000.00, hence she cannot fathom why an ‘old lady’ like Mzbel would throw shades at her in the first place.

It is not clear what sparked the beef between actress Boakye and Mzbel but a quick check by Adomonline.com revealed Mzbel might have jabbed her on July 25, 2020, after she shared a post on Instagram warning one loud-mouthed lady owning a food business.

Mzbel wrote: I Woke up feeling like a Real Boss… B*tch your kitchen radio with no frequency and no employee couldn’t even survive with all ur loud mouth and u say watin? GTFO.

@belas_pub @beleyemedia @belkids_playground @belcare_foundation @beljam_recordz are my Registered and Running Companies! I make sh*t Happen, I don’t hate on people!🙄

The matter didn’t end there, in another interview, Mzbel described actress Boakye as someone who loves to brag but has little to show.

If you can afford something you don’t say it you just do it, she was quoted telling the host.

But actress Boakye, speaking unprintable words against Mzbel in her latest YouTube video, said she lives a fake life; having nothing to brag about.

According to the actress, who spewed words angrily to her over 1.4 million followers on social media, she would no longer waste time on Mzbel.

Didn’t I build my house at the age I said. Did I say I was the one who bought my car? I have other cars. Did I ever say an old man bought my house for me?

I don’t have time for you.

Tracey also touched on Mzbel’s recent post where she put her mansion on display.

When I saw your house I was surprised. For all this while, in this showbiz, we used to respect you but look at the rubbish in front of your house [SIC].

What did you use your music money for? Now you are even begging for money. Your one year anniversary was even a sad one, she said on social media.

