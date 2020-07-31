Musician Mzbel’s relationship with Akuapem Poloo has taken a new twist from a ‘mummy and daughter’ rapport.

Mzbel’s latest visit to Akuapem Poloo’s home was beyond an ordinary check-up because she left for home endowed with twerking skills from her new teacher.

After her lessons from the ‘twerking queen’ whose skills wowed America’s Cardi B, Mzbel was confident and shook her backside.

The lesson was taken in Akuapen Poloo’s home-turned-school, which had portraits of her motivator on her bedroom walls.

Mzbel, who has learnt quickly, is ready to give her teacher, who was stunned by her moves, a run for her life.

Watch Mzbel’s video below: