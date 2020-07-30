Kumawood actress, movie producer, and entrepreneur, Tracey Boakye, has once again sent social media buzzing with new photos of some of her personal possessions.

Tracey Boakye has flaunted her East Legon house in the said photo which she shared on her personal Instagram page.

The actress whose person also featured in the photo, dressed in a maternity gown made from material with red flowers in them.

She also wore a red headgear and red pair of slippers to match.

Parked beside beside her is a Toyota Fortuner which reports suggest were given to her in 2019 as an Easter gift.

Also parked under a shed by the left side of Tracey Boakye in the photo is another vehicle which is a saloon car.

She posted the photo with the caption: Quick one before I step out… #owner #naturallook #hisonlychick #kwakuandakuamaame.

