Actress Tracey Boakye‘s baby, Nana Akua Nhyira, has dazzled social media in a stunning new photoshoot video.

Little Nhyira has been spotted serving fashion goals in a beautiful blue and yellow dress with a matching head ribbon.

The Pinamang Cosmetic’s beautiful and all-grown ambassador was captured in her cot while the camera gazed at her.

The proud mother, taking to Instagram to share the video, said it was to mark her two months old birthday.

Fans, who have since been shocked at her growth and have fallen in love with the video, have praised the little fashion icon.

Watch the video below: