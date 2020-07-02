Celebrity baby of actress Tracey Boakye has huge amounts to boast of after securing her first ambassadorial deal.

Seven-weeks-old Nhyira has bagged a contract with Pinamang Cosmetic which has already made a deposit, making their deal signed and sealed.

She becomes the youngest ambassador to be signed unto the cosmetic company, which has many faces such as Akuapem Poloo and Efia Odo.

An elated actress Boakye gave thanks to God for making her baby live up to her name, which signifies blessings.

She was hopeful more doors would be opened for her daughter and second child.