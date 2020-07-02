Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry has made a shocking revelation after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Carlos Ahenkorah, who was discharged and asked to self-isolate at home, said he toured some registration centres in the Tema West constituency on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, to see how the process was going after knowing his status.

His conduct, which many have described as reckless, he explained was based on advice given by his doctors.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, the Tema West Member of Parliament said he was extremely careful during his interactions with people at the centres.

“I decided to see how some of the centres were just operating. So, I stepped out into town a bit. It didn’t mean I couldn’t go out. My test results had shown I was positive a week ago and after one week, my doctors said I could step out,” he explained.

“They [doctors] said I could go out, except that I needed to wear my mask and observe social distancing. I was very careful and very mature about it,” he said.

The Deputy Minister, who is asymptomatic, said he has not suffered any serious breakdown.

“I’m very strong so I was shocked when people said I was in Intensive Care Unit,” he stressed.

Mr Ahenkorah is hoping to fully recover and help retain President Nana Akufo-Addo in power.