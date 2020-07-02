Officers of the Ghana Immigration Service at the Pulimakom Border Post in the Upper East Region have arrested a Togolese for attempting to acquire Ghanaian voters’ identification card.

The Togolese, identified as Bouguiligue Kouassi Kampe, was picked up in a joint Immigration-Police operation at the Bimpelle Primary School registration center at Woriyanga at the Tempane District upon a tip-off.

Mr. Kampe who used the name ‘Yaro Kosi’ for the registration exercise and was waiting in a queue for his photograph to be taken, admitted in an interrogation that he entered the country through unapproved route.

It was also revealed that Mr. Kampe had two persons guaranteeing for him to get his name into the Ghanaian voters register.

Mr. Kampe has been handed over to the police and investigation is ongoing to apprehend the two guarantors.