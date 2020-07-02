The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Sam Pyne, has chided the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for creating false impressions about the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

According to him, the NDC is creating the impression that all is not well with the registration exercise which is not the case.

Mr Pyne, speaking exclusively on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show on Thursday, said the show of gross disrespect to the safety protocols outlined by local health authorities witnessed at the various registration centres for instance, was engineered by the NDC.

According to him, the NDC, since the inception of the exercise, has been ‘sponsoring’ persons to go and flout the safety protocols among other things at the registration centres just to prove the point that the exercise is problematic.

READ ALSO:

The EC has put in place measures to keep the people safe and observe the protocols, but when they go and disobey the protocols then you blame the EC, the NDC people are the ones disobeying the protocols. The party is sponsoring some of their members to go and disobey the protocols at the centres to prove their point that everything is wrong with the exercise, he noted.

He added that should anything go wrong with the exercise, it would be the fault of the NDC as the party, instead of allowing the EC peacefully carry out its mandate, constantly keeps distracting the electoral body.