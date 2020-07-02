Ghanaian actress cum TV presenter, Ama Konadu Abebrese, has said she reported the nude photograph of her colleague actress Rosemond Brown, who posed with her seven-year-old son on Instagram, when she saw it on her timeline and has called on the general public to stop reposting the picture.

According to the TV presenter, she did not want to see nude photos of the actress on her timeline and hoped that the photos do not have future repercussions for her son.

Miss Brown, known in showbiz as Akuapem Poloo, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, posted a nude photograph of herself kneeling before her son, who was also wearing underwear, to mark his 7th birthday celebration.

The photograph has since gone viral on social media.

Some groups have described the action by the actress as a violation of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960.

They have also called on the Department of Children and the Ghana Police Service to respectfully deal with the matter under the relevant laws.

Adding to social media commentary in series of Tweets, Miss Abebrese said: “I reported the picture when I saw it online. I don’t want to see that on my timeline. I hope her son is not ridiculed in the future for his mother’s actions.

“Some may see it as artistic and others may see it as highly inappropriate. I would like to think that as a mother, she doesn’t have any bad intention against her own son.

“However, the boy looks uncomfortable in the picture. Is it worth it, just to trend online?” she quizzed.

She added: “Those of you complaining about the semi-nude photo of the Akuapem Polo lady and her son on social media should stop reposting it. The thing to do is to report the photo as inappropriate so that it gets taken down from social media platforms. Stop sharing and report if offended.”

Akuapem Poloo in a video on Instagram has since apologised for her post.