Ghanaian actress and socialite, Akuapem Poloo, has reacted to the reactions that have greeted her viral photo post.

The actress had shared a photo of herself kneeling unclad in front of her 7-year-old son.

The photo has courted public outrage as many people regard it as an abuse to the innocent boy.

Following that Akuapem Poloo has been invited by The CID as Children’s Right Group expressed concern about the indecent photo.

Poloo has, in a latest video, explained that the post was an artistic expression aimed at telling children not to shy away from covering their parents’ nakedness when they do find them naked.

“No matter what it takes, children should defend and stand by their parents,” she said in the video.

She also added that she still baths with her 7-year-old son, tacitly suggesting it wouldn’t be the first time her son will be seeing her nakedness.

She has, however, said sorry for her actions and any negative impact it has caused.

Watch the video below: